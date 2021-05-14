ADVERTISEMENT

The Technical Adviser for the Nigeria national team, the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr, has drawn up a provisional squad list of 31 players ahead of a high-profile friendly with the Cameroon national team, the Indomitable Lions.

Italy based striker Simy Nwankwo, as well as Heartland goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa, overlooked in the past, were both recalled to the Super Eagles for the friendly game against the five-time African champions.

Nwankwo has enjoyed a phenomenal season in Serie A even though his goals were not enough to save Crotone from being relegated from the top division.

As for Ezenwa, he is gradually getting back to his best with Heartland having suffered a dip in form.

According to the statement from the NFF, the game will be played in Austria on Friday, June 4, 2021.

The game will take place at the Wiener Neustadt in the Austrian capital, Vienna starting from 8.30 pm Austria time.

Headlining the list unveiled on Friday is Captain Ahmed Musa, with deputy captain William Ekong, goalkeeper Maduka Okoye, defenders Kenneth Omeruo and Chidozie Awaziem, midfielders Wilfred Ndidi and Oghenekaro Etebo and forwards Victor Osimhen, Kelechi Iheanacho and Samuel Chukwueze also called.

Portugal-based Abraham Marcus is called up for the first time and Enyimba FC’s energetic forward Anayo Iwuala is also in the mix following cameo appearances against the Benin Republic and Lesotho in AFCON qualifiers in March.

The provisional list of 31 will be whittled down to 23 before the Super Eagles fly to Vienna for the clash with perennial rivals Indomitable Lions.

FULL LIST

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (APOEL Nicosia, Cyprus); John Noble (Enyimba FC); Maduka Okoye (Sparta Rotterdam, The Netherlands); Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Heartland FC)

Defenders: Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain); Kevin Akpoguma (Hoffenheim, Germany); Chidozie Awaziem (FC Boavista, Portugal); William Ekong (Watford FC, England); Olaoluwa Aina (Fulham FC, England); Jamilu Collins (SC Paderborn 07, Germany); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal); Tyronne Ebuehi (FC Twente, The Netherlands); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England)

Midfielders: Oghenekaro Etebo (Galatasaray FC, Turkey); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Abdullahi Shehu (Omonia Nicosia, Cyprus); Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Abraham Marcus (CD Feirense, Portugal)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Kano Pillars FC); Alex Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Sadiq Umar (Almeria FC, Spain); Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal FC, Spain); Victor Osimhen (Napoli FC, Italy); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Henry Onyekuru (Galatasaray FC, Turkey); Anayo Iwuala (Enyimba FC); Peter Olayinka (Slavia Praha, Czech Republic); Terem Moffi (FC Lorient, France); Paul Onuachu (KRC Genk, Belgium); Simy Nwankwo (Crotone FC, Italy)