Enyimba have been bad travellers on the continent this year but they must ensure they are not totally out of the tie when they travel to face Pyramids.

In Spain, Atletico Madrid hold all the aces-if they beat Osasuna and Real Valladolid, they will be champions again. In Italy, the prize for Juventus, who won the Scudetto for nine consecutive seasons before the present one, need to beat Inter Milan to stay in contention for a place in next season’s UEFA Champions League.

Pyramids v Enyimba @30 June Air Defence Stadium @5pm on May 16

Enyimba lost all their three matches on the road in the group stage of the CAF Confederations Cup and needed a last-minute goal to grab the opportunity that presents itself as Pyramids on Saturday in Egypt.

The return of captain Austin Oladapo should provide a veritable attacking platform, as he leads the goal-scoring chart on the continent with three goals for the Nigerian team while flavour-of-the-month, Anayo Iwuala.

After the draw paired them with Pyramids, Enyimba manager, Fatai Osho told his club’s website, “We got Pyramids a finalist in the last edition, they are no pushovers in African football, they have what it takes to compete very well. But we have our target too and no matter the opposition we come up against we want to fancy our chances to qualify. A lot of commendation has to go to the players, I spoke to them this morning that the journey has just started.”

Current Form: Pyramids [L-W-D-W-W]; Enyimba [L-D-L-W-L]

Head-to-head

First tie between the two sides

Prediction: Pyramids 3-1 Enyimba

Chelsea v Leicester City @Wembley Stadium @5:15pm on May 15

The first of two cup finals for Thomas Tuchel and his Chelsea side comes up the famous Wembley Stadium against a Leicester City side seeking to add an FA Cup title to the team’s history.

Chelsea were here last year as favourites with Frank Lampard but they fell 2-1 to Arsenal and they were woeful against the Gunners in the league last Thursday, unlike the Foxes, who went to Old Trafford and snagged all three points.

While the Blues are in the hunt for a consistent goal scorer, Brendan Rodgers, boasts the pair of Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho, who has scored 16 goals in his last 18 matches. Rodgers will be desperate to get Jonny Evans back into his defensive setup but Tuchel can bring back N’Golo Kante into the team after giving the French midfielder a rest against Arsenal.

Current Form: Chelsea [L-W-W-W-D]; Leicester City [W-L-D-W-W]

Head-to-head

19/01/21 PRL Leicester City 2 – 0 Chelsea

28/06/20 FAC Leicester City 0 – 1 Chelsea

01/02/20 PRL Leicester City 2 – 2 Chelsea

18/08/19 PRL Chelsea 1 – 1 Leicester City

12/05/19 PRL Leicester City 0 – 0 Chelsea

Prediction: Chelsea 3-1 Leicester City

Juventus v Inter Milan @Allianz Stadium @5pm on May 15

Rubbing salt into Juventus’ injury will be the motivation for Inter Milan and their manager, Antonio Conte on Saturday as they travel to Turin as Serie A champions.

With two matches remaining in the season, Juventus are facing the real prospect of not qualifying for the Champions League and Inter can rub it in by taking anything away from the Allianz.

First-time manager, Andrea Pirlo believes Inter have been the more consistent and clinical team in Serie A and are worth their title but after the slump against AC Milan, Juventus have to perfect for the last two matches, hoping those above them slip up.

Current Form: Juventus [W-L-W-D-W]; Inter Milan [W-W-W-W-D]

Head-to-head

09/02/21 COI Juventus 0 – 0 Inter Milan

02/02/21 COI Inter Milan 1 – 2 Juventus

17/01/21 SEA Inter Milan 2 – 0 Juventus

08/03/20 SEA Juventus 2 – 0 Inter Milan

06/10/19 SEA Inter Milan 1 – 2 Juventus

Prediction: Juventus 1-1 Inter Milan

Atletico Madrid v Osasuna @Estadio Wanda Metropolitano @5:30pm on May 16

Win their last two matches and Atletico Madrid will be champions again. Diego Simeone’s men have had close shaves in the last three weeks-a close shave from their win away at Elche where Fidel fluffed a last-minute penalty that would have turned three points to one.

Against Barcelona, they were the better team but failed to use their goal-scoring chances and also against Real Sociedad; they allowed a goal seven minutes from time, which ensured the last minutes was a tense affair. In Osasuna, they welcome a side they like meeting because it is almost an assured three points but will complacency set in?

Current Form: Atletico [W-D-W-L-W]; Osasuna [W-D-L-L-W]

Head-to-head

31/10/20 LAL Osasuna 1 – 3 Atletico

17/06/20 LAL Osasuna 0 – 5 Atletico

14/12/19 LAL Atletico 2 – 0 Osasuna

15/04/17 LAL Atletico 3 – 0 Osasuna

27/11/16 LAL Osasuna 0 – 3 Atletico

Prediction: Atletico 3-1 Osasuna