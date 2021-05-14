ADVERTISEMENT

Liverpool on Thursday night continued their push for at least a top-four finish in the Premier League this season with a crucial 4-2 win at Old Trafford against Manchester United.

Though it was the Red Devils that scored first in the rescheduled league game, the Reds had the last laugh in the six-goal thriller.

Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford got the goals for United while Roberto Firmino got a brace alongside a goal each from Diogo Jota and Mohammed Salah for Liverpool.

Thursday’s meeting between the two rivals was originally scheduled to take place on May 2. However, it was abandoned after supporters stormed the pitch at Old Trafford in the wake of the Super League scandal.

Coming from a 2-1 defeat at home to Leicester City barely 72 hours ago, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer named a stronger team for the clash against Liverpool. The presence of the big boys was evident as United took the lead inside the first10 minutes.

Bruno Fernandes, this time not from the penalty spot, dug out a shot with the outside of his right foot and it took a big deflection off Nathaniel Phillips and beat Alisson.

Liverpool trailed by that lone goal until the 34th minute when Diogo Jota restored parity for the visitors with a neat back-heel. Two well-taken goals by Firmino; the first just before the interval and the second few minutes into the second half saw Jurgen Klopp’s men take a good foothold in the match.

However, Rashford with his 50th Old Trafford goal reduced the deficit to 3-2 but, the goal by the England international was a mere consolation as Liverpool ensured they got all the three points at stake when Mohamed Salah rounded off the scoring in stoppage time.

This latest win is a big boost for Liverpool in their chase for a top-four finish in the EPL with three matches left in the season.