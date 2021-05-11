ADVERTISEMENT

Manchester City have emerged as champions of the Premier League for the 2020/2001 season.

The Cityzens emerged winners on Tuesday after their fierce rivals, Manchester United, were beaten 2-1 at Old Trafford by Leicester City.

The Foxes shot into the lead through 19-year-old Luke Thomas in the 10th minute.

Mason Greenwood restored parity for United five minutes after they fell behind and both sides went into the interval level at 1-1.

Caglar Soyuncu scored what proved to be the winning goal in the 66th minute to give the Foxes a further boost for their top-four aspiration and effectively hand the title to Manchester City.

This is United’s fifth defeat at Old Trafford this season

Indeed, Pep Guardiola’s side have been frontrunners for the Premier League title for a good chunk of the season, and it was only a matter time before they were confirmed as champions.

Manchester City already have the Carabao Cup trophy under their belt, but they still have their sights on winning the treble, with the Champions League title still on the horizon.