Nigerian forwards continue to score the goals that their teams need as the season nears the end. In Italy, Napoli’s key driver for a spot in the UEFA Champions League has become Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen scores first brace in Italy

Victor Osimhen has become the catalyst for Napoli’s push for a spot in next season’s Champions League with his first brace in Serie A on Saturday as Napoli defeated Spezia 4-1 away from home.

Piotr Zielinski opened the scoring in the 15th minute. Osimhen scored his first in the 23rd minute and his second a minute before the interval. The three points took Napoli into fourth place with the win, and Osimhen has now scored five goals in his last four matches.

With three matches to the end of the season; Napoli have matches against Udinese, Fiorentina, and Hellas Verona.

Onuachu scored goal number 31

Paul Onuachu cannot stop scoring and his 31st league goal arrived last Friday as Genk beat Club Brugge 3-0 in a Championship round match.

In a tight match, Onuachu opened the scoring in the 57th minute when he controlled and got away his shot in a single movement to give Brugge goalkeeper, Simon Mignolet no chance.

Junya Ito added the second on 73 minutes, and Kristian Thorstvedt completed the shock results two minutes later.

Onuachu went off in the 90t minute for compatriot, Cyriel Dessers. It was Onuachu’s 31st league goal in 35 matches and has led his team to Cup triumph, Genk are now just five points behind Club Brugge on the revised league table.

Iheanacho adds another goal in painful loss

Kelechi Iheanacho scored his 11th EPL goal, but it was of little consequence as Leicester City lost 4-2 at home to Newcastle.

His first league goal came on February 3, but in the last 12 league matches, the 24-year-old has scored 11 goals; winning EPL’s Player for March and now in contention for April’s diadem. The Foxes need more goals from Iheanacho if the team is not to slide out of the UCL slots.

Akpoguma scores first league goal of the season

The 26-year-old defender scored his first-ever Bundesliga goal on Saturday as Hoffenheim came back from two goals down to beat already-relegated Schalke 4-2. Akpoguma got his goal via a header in the 52nd minute to bring the home side level.

Hoffenheim are 11th on the Bundesliga table and Akpoguma, who has four caps for the Nigeria national team, has played 15 times in the 2020/21 Bundesliga season.

Ejuke scores fourth league goal day

Twice-capped Super Eagles forward, Chidera Ejuke scored his fourth league goal at the weekend in a 3-1 win over Krasnodar.

The 23-year-old has not had a productive goal-scoring season after his $12 million move from the Dutch side, Heerenveen last summer.