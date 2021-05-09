ADVERTISEMENT

Despite being out injured, Nigerian striker Asisat Oshoala was in a celebratory mood on Sunday as her team Barcelona Femeni emerged champions in Spain for a record sixth time.

Sunday’s triumph was the second league title for Oshoala who joined Barcelona from her previous Chinese club.

In what has been a highly productive three years with the Spanish giants, the Super Falcons skipper has won two league titles, the Copa de la Reina, the Supercopa Femenina, and the Copa Catalunya Femenina twice.

The 26-year old Nigerian contributed a great deal to the latest success of the Barcelona women team; scoring a highly- commendable 15 goals in 21 league games and the Super Falcons captain ranks fourth on the top scorers’ chart in the women’s top division in Span.

Currently recuperating from an injury, Oshoala was not in action for her team as they sealed the league title on Sunday with a lone goal win over Granadilla Tenerife. Unfortunately for Levante who were also challenging for the title, they could only draw 1-1 away to Espanyol.

Oshoala and her teammates deserve all the accolades with the emphatic way they went about winning their sixth title.

Sunday’s win took Barcelona to 26 wins in 26 league fixtures this season and saw them defend the title in style.

Now done with domestic silverware, Oshoala and her teammates will be shifting focus and energy to next Sunday’s Champions League final match against Chelsea Women and coincidentally, Chelsea women also emerged champions of the English league on Sunday.

The Blues travel to Gothenburg in Sweden to take on Barcelona next Sunday, when a new name will be written on the UEFA Women’s Champions League trophy.

RelatedNews No Content Available