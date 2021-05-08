ADVERTISEMENT

Even before the kickoff of their game later on Saturday against Borussia Monchengladbach, Bayern Munich were crowned Bundesliga champions for an amazing ninth straight season.

The ‘early’ coronation for the Bavarians comes on the heels of Saturday’s victory secured by Borussia Dortmund in their five-goal thriller against RB Leipzig at the Signal-Iduna-Park

Dortmund were without Erling Haaland due to injury and he was replaced by Thorgan Hazard upfront while Leipzig were boosted by the return of Emil Forsberg, Marcel Sabitzer, and Dayot Upamecano.

Marco Reus gave the hosts a dream start with the opener in the seventh minute but despite creating a handful of scoring chances, the hosts settled just for a 1-0 lead heading to the break.

The Yellow and Blacks had another bright start in the second 45 minutes as Jardon Sancho eventually doubled their lead six minutes from the break with a low strike into the far bottom.

However, Leipzig mounted a fightback and Lukas Klostermann pulled a goal back for the visitors in the 63rd minute with a bullet header. Dani Olmo leveled matters for Leipzig in the last 13 minutes off a swift counter-attack.

While it was looking like the spoils would be shared at Signal-Iduna-Park, Sancho snatched the winner for Dortmund and got his brace three minutes before time with a tap-in at the back post. The defeat for Leipzig meant Bayern Munich were crowned champions.

Having played 31 games, Bayern have 71 points while Leipzig after 32 games are on 64 points. Even if Leipzig win their remaining two games for the season in the league, they can only get to 70 points.