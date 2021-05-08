ADVERTISEMENT

La Liga leaders, Atletico Madrid and Luis Suarez is away at Barcelona, needing not to lose at least while Real Madrid host Seville on Sunday.

In Manchester, Pep Guardiola’s City need three points to be crowned EPL champions against fellow UCL finalist, Chelsea, who also need all three points to get more comfortable in pursuit of Champions League football for next season.

In the Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund need to win their remaining three matches to give themselves a chance of getting into the UCL but the first of these three matches are at home to second-placed RB Leipzig.

Borussia Dortmund v RB Leipzig @2:30pm @ Signal Iduna Park

Barcelona v Atletico Madrid @3:15pm @Camp Nou

Man. City v Chelsea @5:30pm @Etihad Stadium

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for Live Updates…

Join us from 2 p.m.