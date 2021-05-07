ADVERTISEMENT

Kelechi Iheanacho is proving he is not just a flash in the pan in the English Premier League this season.

The sustained performance of the Leicester City forward has earned him a nomination for April’s Premier League player of the month award.

This is Iheanacho’s second consecutive player of the month nomination, having won March’s award.

The 24-year-old has been on an incredible form since the turn of the year and his spectacular performances has helped the Foxes a great deal in their twin drive for a top-four finish in the EPL and a historic FA Cup triumph.

Iheanacho has scored ten league goals for the Foxes this season, but four came in April, while he also registered two assists.

The former Manchester City man also scored the goal that sent Leicester to their first FA Cup final, after over 50 years.

Just as it was in March, Iheanacho has a rich list of other in-form players he will be battling it out with for the April award.

8️⃣ 𝗕𝗜𝗚 performances in April, but who is your @EASPORTSFIFA Player of the Month? 💥 Trent Alexander-Arnold

💥 Stuart Dallas

💥 Mason Greenwood

💥 Kelechi Iheanacho

💥 Jesse Lingard

💥 Matheus Pereira

💥 Allan Saint-Maximin

💥 Chris Wood 🗳 https://t.co/mmfNAPj5ho | #PLAwards pic.twitter.com/vUMwG92B4b — Premier League (@premierleague) May 7, 2021

Jesse Lingard, Trent Alexander Arnold, Stuart Dallas, Mason Greenwood, Matheus Pereira, Allan Saint-Maximin, and Chris Wood have all been nominated alongside Iheanacho for the April award.

Should Iheanacho emerge tops and pick up the April award, he would become the second Nigerian to win the top award on two occasions, a feat only achieved by Peter Odemwingie while with West Brom.