ADVERTISEMENT

There will be not be an all-English final in the Europa League this season as Villarreal on Thursday night held Arsenal to a 0-0 at the Emirates to go through 2-1 on aggregate.

Unfortunately, Super Eagles star Samuel Chukuweze suffered what looks like a fresh injury blow in that tie.

Chukuweze who played a crucial role in Villarreal’s 2-1 first-leg victory over Arsenal was stretched off the pitch at the Emirates on Thursday night.

There was virtually no contact on the 21-year old before going down, it is feared that Chukwueze may have suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Before the unfortunate incident in which the gravity is yet to be ascertained, Chukwueze was doing quite well and his early shot was one of the best moments for Villarreal in the first half.

In ten appearances in this season’s Europa League, Chukwueze has averaged 2.5 dribbles per game and has notched five assists to his name; the most recent coming against Arsenal in the first leg.

Chukwueze may now become the fifth Super Eagles star to play in the final of the UEFA Cup/Europa League.

The fleet footed winger has had a bumpy season; undergoing successful surgery on his groin in Germany in February.

In the other semi final tie, Roma saved face with a 3-2 win over Manchester United at the Stadio Olimpico.

Having lost the first tie 6-2, the Italian side knew they have almost no chance of progressing.

Stadion Miejski in Gdansk, Poland is the venue for the 2021 Europa League final and UEFA has confirmed that fans will be allowed to attend this season’s Europa League final.