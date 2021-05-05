ADVERTISEMENT

Thomas Tuchel made it two successive final trips on Wednesday night as his Chelsea team beat Real Madrid 2-0 courtesy of a first half goal from Timo Werner and a second from Mason Mount towards the end of the second half.

They qualified 3-1 on aggregate.

Last season, Tuchel led PSG to the final where they were beaten 1-0 by Bayern Munich. The German manager will be hoping it will be a second time lucky.

Real Madrid had held Chelsea to a 1-1 result in the result last week- a game Chelsea created enough goal scoring chances to have won.

They were in the same situation again as chances were created and spurned by Kai Havertz, Mount, and N’Golo Kante as Thibaut Courtois pulled off saves that kept the 13-time champions in the game until Mount delivered the coup de grace in the 85th minute.

It will be an all-English final in Istanbul on May 29 with Manchester City, chasing a first-ever UCL title, and Chelsea, who are chasing a second title since the first they won in 2012.