ADVERTISEMENT

Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel and Real Madrid’s Zinedine Zidane will be battling tonight to join Pep Guardiola in this season’s UEFA Champions League final.

Both managers still have a realistic chance of making it to the Istanbul final though Chelsea enjoy a slight edge having secured a 1-1 draw in the first leg semi-final away tie in Spain.

Christian Pulisic got the vital away goal for Chelsea in the first leg while Karim Benzema got the lifeline for Real Madrid going into the second leg at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have never welcomed Los Blancos to Stamford Bridge before, as their three meetings with the Spanish side before this season came in the 1998 UEFA Super Cup final and the two-legged final of the 1971 Cup Winners’ Cup, both of which the Blues won.

However, while Tuchel is a novice as far Champions League silverware is concerned, Zidane is respected for his achievements both as a player and coach in this competition.

A keenly-contested tie is expected in London tonight between these two hard-fighting teams.

Stay with PREMIUM for the Live Updates

Kickoff is 8.00 pm