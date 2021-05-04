ADVERTISEMENT

It was supposed to be tight; it was and much more-tetchy and on the cauldron, always ready to boil over but over the 180 minutes, Manchester City showed they were the better team, beating PSG 2-0 in the second leg for a 4-1 aggregate win.

Pep Guardiola celebrates a return to another UCL final-the first time in 10 years. City showed they are a team, full of superstars who are ready to do the collective work while PSG were hampered by the absence to injury of Kylian Mbappe while the Neymar-led side threw tantrums and lost their discipline.

PSG started on the front foot, pressing City on the hailstone-laden Etihad pitch and they could have had a chance to score in the seventh minute when Oleksandr Zinchenko was adjudged to have handled a ball but referee Bjorn Kuipers overturned the award after consulting VAR.

In the 10th minute, Ederson sent a ball towards Zinchenko that broke the high line deployed by PSG and his cut back to Kevin De Bruyne, who had his shot charged down but the ricochet broke to Riyad Mahrez, who slid the ball past Keylor Navas.

Marquinhos headed a ball against the crossbar in the 17th minute. The first yellow appeared in the 22nd minute for Ander Herrera.

The second half was more of the same as City held their defensive shape and produced blocks in their box when needed. Phil Foden produced the pass of the match on a breakaway in the 63rd minute and his slide-rule pass found a lurking Mahrez to slam the ball high and above Navas. PSG thus needed three goals at that point but their frustrations boiled over in the 69th when Angel Di Maria got wound up by Fernandinho and got himself sent off for stamping on the City captain outside the pitch.

The PSG players were incensed by the decision and some other players could have gotten sent off for wild challenges. Presnel Kimpembe and Danilo Pereira were shown yellow cards but City held their shape and discipline to make history. They are into the UEFA Champions League final for the first time in their history and a first European final since 1970.