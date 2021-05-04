Despite winning the Champions League twice with Barcelona, Pep Guardiola has endured a lot of heartaches in Champions League semi-final matches.
The Spaniard spent four seasons at Barca, and his side lost to Inter Milan in the semis of the 2009-10 season (3-2 aggregate).
In 2011-12, Barca lost to eventual winners Chelsea in the semis (3-2 aggregate)
In his three seasons at Bayern, Pep saw his side reach the semis on all three occasions.
In 2013-14, Bayern were thrashed 5-0 by Real Madrid (aggregate). In 2014-15, they were beaten by Barcelona 5-3. In 2015-16, they lost on away goals against Atletico Madrid (2-2)
However, with Manchester City, Guardiola is on the verge of reaching the first ever Uefa Champions League final with the English club-his first in 10 years.
With a 2-1 win in Paris, City appears to be in a better position compared to their French opposition.
The winner of tonight’s tie will be up against either Chelsea or Real Madrid in the final.
Stay with Premium Times for the Live Updates.
Kick off is 8.00 pm
The game is already underway between Manchester City and PSG
City stil hold the advantage with their 2-1 win in the first leg
Barren so far tonight
An early PSG penalty shout.. the action is being reviewed on the VAR
Action reviewed by VAR. No penalty for PSG.. Game on!
Riyad Mahrez gives Manchester City the lead at the Etihad Stadium
Manchester City are unbeaten in their last 13 home Champions league games
Big chance for PSG to get back in the game but Marquinos nods the ball on the crossbar
PSG win a free kick in a promising position
City will be grateful for that early goal because they remain under pressure in this game.
PSG loosing their cool.. Herrera showing some frustrations around the ref.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
Discussion about this post