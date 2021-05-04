Despite winning the Champions League twice with Barcelona, Pep Guardiola has endured a lot of heartaches in Champions League semi-final matches.

The Spaniard spent four seasons at Barca, and his side lost to Inter Milan in the semis of the 2009-10 season (3-2 aggregate).

In 2011-12, Barca lost to eventual winners Chelsea in the semis (3-2 aggregate)

In his three seasons at Bayern, Pep saw his side reach the semis on all three occasions.

In 2013-14, Bayern were thrashed 5-0 by Real Madrid (aggregate). In 2014-15, they were beaten by Barcelona 5-3. In 2015-16, they lost on away goals against Atletico Madrid (2-2)

However, with Manchester City, Guardiola is on the verge of reaching the first ever Uefa Champions League final with the English club-his first in 10 years.

With a 2-1 win in Paris, City appears to be in a better position compared to their French opposition.

The winner of tonight’s tie will be up against either Chelsea or Real Madrid in the final.

Stay with Premium Times for the Live Updates.

Kick off is 8.00 pm

The game is already underway between Manchester City and PSG

City stil hold the advantage with their 2-1 win in the first leg

Barren so far tonight

An early PSG penalty shout.. the action is being reviewed on the VAR

Action reviewed by VAR. No penalty for PSG.. Game on!

Riyad Mahrez gives Manchester City the lead at the Etihad Stadium

Manchester City are unbeaten in their last 13 home Champions league games

Big chance for PSG to get back in the game but Marquinos nods the ball on the crossbar

PSG win a free kick in a promising position

City will be grateful for that early goal because they remain under pressure in this game.



PSG loosing their cool.. Herrera showing some frustrations around the ref.