Jose Mourinho has landed another job a few weeks after losing his position at English Premier League club, Tottenham Hotspur. The Portuguese manager has been officially announced as the coach for Italian Serie A side, Roma.

Roma announced that Mourinho will take over at the club ahead of the 2021-2022 season on a three-year deal.

Roma on their Twitter handle wrote: “The club are delighted to announce an agreement has been reached with Jose Mourinho for him to become our new head coach ahead of the 2021-22 season.”

In a statement released on the club’s official website, President Dan Friedkin and Vice President Ryan Friedkin said: “We are thrilled and delighted to welcome Jose Mourinho into the AS Roma family.

“A great champion who has won trophies at every level, Jose will provide tremendous leadership and experience to our ambitious project.

“The appointment of Jose is a huge step in building a long-term and consistent winning culture throughout the club.”

In his reaction, Mourinho said he is happy with this new chance adding that he is hoping to enjoy more success in the Italian capital. He said: “Thank you to the Friedkin family for choosing me to lead this great club and to be part of their vision.

“After meetings with the ownership and Tiago Pinto, I immediately understood the full extent of their ambitions for AS Roma. It is the same ambition and drive that has always motivated me and together we want to build a winning project over the upcoming years.

“The incredible passion of the Roma fans convinced me to accept the job and I cannot wait to start next season.

“In the meantime, I wish Paulo Fonseca all the best and I hope the media appreciate that I will only speak further in due course. Daje Roma!”

Mourinhi previously had success with another Seria A side, Inter Milan, with whom he won the Serie A and the Champions League.