Former Nigeria international Victor Moses was voted man-of-the-match on Monday evening following his match-winning performance for Spartak Moscow in their away win against Arsenal Tula in the Russian Premier League.

Moses provided two assists to guide his side to a 2-1 win away from home in Monday’s tie.

The on-loan Chelsea star helped Spartak with their first goal when he did well to connect with his teammate, Aleksandr Sobolev, who in turn made no mistake; applying the decisive finish midway through the opening period.

There was an initial setback for Moses and his teammates when they were held back after an embarrassing Ilya Kutepov own goal on the stroke of halftime.

After a couple of his dazzling running trademark moves, Moses ensured Spartak secured all the three points at stake when his perfect pass opened space for Carl Henrik Jordan Larsson to smash home the winner in the 76th minute.

The 30-year-old has now scored three goals and recorded four assists in 17 league appearances for Spartak Moscow this season.

The win over Arsenal Tula has seen Spartak Moscow leapfrog city rivals Lokomotiv Moscow into second on the league table, the last UEFA Champions League qualifying spot.

Only one point separates Spartak and Lokomotiv in the race for Europe’s premier club competition, with two matches left to play.

Zenit St Petersburg have already been crowned Russian champions at the weekend, having amassed an unassailable 61 points from 28 matches.