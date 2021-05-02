ADVERTISEMENT

Ajax Amsterdam and Inter Milan have emerged champions of the Dutch Eredivisie and the Italian Serie A respectively.

While Inter emerged champions on Sunday with four games to spare, Ajax were crowned champions in the Netherlands for an astonishing 35th time with three games to spare.

Unlike Ajax who have been regular champions in Holland, Inter Milan are only being crowned Italian football champions for the first time in 11 years; thus ending the nine-year title run of Juventus.

Interestingly, Inter clinched their 19th national title without playing because their only remaining rivals Atalanta failed to win in a 1-1 draw at mid-table Sassuolo and trail by 13 points.

S I A M O N O I. S I A M O N O I.

I C A M P I O N I D E L L’ I T A L I A S I A M O N O I. 1️⃣9️⃣⚫️🔵#IMScudetto #IMInter #ForzaInter pic.twitter.com/Y64V27gUKf — Inter (@Inter) May 2, 2021

Atalanta had goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollino sent off early but they still led from Germany defender Robin Gosens’ effort in the 32nd,

However, Sassololo levelled seven minutes into the second half from Domenico Berardi’s penalty and Luis Muriel then failed to convert a late penalty for Atalanta after Sassuolo’s Marlon was dismissed.

Inter, who won 2-0 at relegated bottom club Crotone on Saturday, can now celebrate their first Scudetto since the treble-winning 2009-10 season under Jose Mourinho.

To seal their own latest title win, Jurrien Timber, Sebastien Haller, Davy Klaassen and Devyne Rensch all scored for Ajax in their overwhelming victory over their relegation-threatened opponents Emmen.

The victory moved Ajax to 79 points from 31 games, 15 ahead of second-placed PSV Eindhoven, who play later on Sunday at home to Heerenveen but have only four matches remaining.