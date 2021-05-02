ADVERTISEMENT

Super Eagles striker Simy Nwankwo and his teammates at the Italian club, Crotone, have been relegated from Serie A.

Crotone’s faint hope of beating the drop was extinguished Saturday when they lost 0-2 at home to title-chasing Inter Milan.

The defeat at the Stadio Ezio Scida was the 26th loss for Crotone this season in Serie A as they have only been able to garner a paltry 18 points after 34 matches.

With four games remaining in the Italian top-flight, Crotone are 13 points away from safety; meaning they cannot achieve the needed mark to stay up.

Simy was in action from the start to finish in Saturday’s tie but he could neither save his team from defeat nor add to his 19 goals tally in the league.

It was second-half goals from Christian Eriksen and Achraf Hakimi that gave Inter the win and effectively condemned Crotone to Serie B.

While the Pythagoreans became the first team to suffer relegation in the 2019-20 Serie A season, 19th-placed Parma may also join them depending on their result in their away tie against Torino on Monday.

With the relegation of his team now confirmed, Simy will shift his focus to helping Crotone end the 2020-21 season on a high with games against Roma, Hellas Verona, Benevento and Fiorentina still to come.

The 28-year-old, who is said to be attracting interest from a handful of other Italian clubs, surpassed Obafemi Martins’ record of 28 goals for Inter Milan in the Serie A.

That made him the highest-scoring Nigerian player in the history of the Italian league with 29 goals.

Crotone were promoted to the Serie A last year after their second-place finish in the 2019-20 Serie B campaign and Simy has been at the club since he left Portuguese club, Gil Vicente, in July 2016.