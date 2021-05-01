The title hunt in Spain is very exciting with the top four teams, led by Atletico Madrid separated by three points.

This weekend Barcelona are away to their bogey team, Valencia hoping to make up for the surprise home loss to Granada and in England, Liverpool can confirm Manchester City as champions this weekend if they beat Manchester United at Old Trafford and City win away at Crystal Palace.

Man. United v Liverpool @Old Trafford @4:30 pm on May 2

The two most successful sides in England and they hate each other. A calamitous season by Liverpool can be tempered by the fact that they beat United to help City win the title-not that this is a great feat, but a minor victory in a woeful season.

United have momentum and having crushed Roma on Thursday 6-2 will be buoyant and inspired to get one over their avowed enemies, a little step to preventing Liverpool from making it into next season’s Champions League.

Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Jordan Henderson are still out injured while Nathaniel Phillips and Curtis Jones will require a last-minute fitness check while United have just Phil Jones and Anthony Martial out injured. Who will be the more motivated to exact a pound of flesh?

Current Form: Man. Utd [W-D-W-W-W]; Liverpool [D-D-D-W-L]

Head-to-head

24/01/21 FAC Man. United 3 – 2 Liverpool

17/01/21 PRL Liverpool 0 – 0 Man. United

19/01/20 PRL Liverpool 2 – 0 Man. United

20/10/19 PRL Man. United 1 – 1 Liverpool

24/02/19 PRL Man. United 0 – 0 Liverpool

Prediction: Man. United 1-1 Liverpool

Valencia v Barcelona @Estadio de Mestalla @8pm on May 2

Valencia have had an underwhelming season, which saw them flirt with relegation while Barcelona cannot afford any other slip if they want to win La Liga this season.

Barcelona manager, Ronald Koeman, had a stint at Valencia-a forgettable experience and he may have been spared the frosty reception with his two-game ban.

After giving Pedri some rest in the last two matches, the youngster should be back in the middle while Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann continue to lead the line, though Ousmane Dembele is back and fit to start.

Valencia is like a bogey team for Barcelona-one loss in their last five meetings, which means the Catalan side have to be very wary of this visit to ensure all three points follow them out of the Mestalla on Sunday.

Current Form: Valencia [D-L-D-D-L]; Barcelona [L-W-W-W-L]

Head-to-head

19/12/20 LAL Barcelona 2 – 2 Valencia

25/01/20 LAL Valencia 2 – 0 Barcelona

14/09/19 LAL Barcelona 5 – 2 Valencia

25/05/19 CDR Barcelona 1 – 2 Valencia

02/02/19 LAL Barcelona 2 – 2 Valencia

Prediction: Valencia 1-1 Barcelona

Monaco V Lyon @Stade Louis II @8pm on May 2

Monaco are the form team in Ligue 1; breathing down the necks of both Lille and PSG. The islanders are in third place, two points behind Lille and one behind PSG, who are second on the table with four matches to go in the season.

On Sunday, Niko Kovac’s side welcome Champions League-chasing Lyon to the Principality, seeking to do the double over them and knocking them permanently out of the title race. Kovac said last weekend after the 1-0 win over Angers, “We are taking this step by step, one game at a time. If we can win them all, maybe there will be something beautiful waiting for us at the end.” Lyon can reduce the four-point gap to Monaco and get back in contention for a UCL ticket with a win, though they have won just four times in the last 10 league games.

Current Form: Monaco [W-W-W-W-W]; Lyon [L-L-W-W-W]

Head-to-head

21/04/21 CDF Lyon 0 – 2 Monaco

25/10/20 LI1 Lyon 4 – 1 Monaco

09/08/19 LI1 Monaco 0 – 3 Lyon

24/02/19 LI1 Monaco 2 – 0 Lyon

16/12/18 LI1 Lyon 3 – 0 Monaco

Prediction: Monaco 1-1 Lyon

Rangers v Celtic @Ibrox Stadium @12pm on May 3

This is another battle of Scotland, where pride and bragging rights are always at stake. After unexpectedly losing to St. Johnston in the FA Cup on penalties, Rangers will be itching to continue their unbeaten run in the Premiership, a record Celtic will want to end this weekend at Ibrox though Rangers have won their last 17 league games at Ibrox and the predatory Alvaro Morales on the prowl.

Current Form: Rangers [L-D-W-W-W]; Celtic [D-L-W-W-D]

Head-to-head

18/04/21 FAC Rangers 2 – 0 Celtic

21/03/21 PRE Celtic 1 – 1 Rangers

02/01/21 PRE Rangers 1 – 0 Celtic

17/10/20 PRE Celtic 0 – 2 Rangers

29/12/19 PRE Celtic 1 – 2 Rangers

Prediction: Rangers 1-1 Celtic