After their last-minute qualification for the CAF Confederation Cup quarter-final, Enyimba of Aba have been drawn against Egyptian club side, Pyramids FC in a draw ceremony conducted at the CAF Headquarters in Egypt.

The Aba Elephants needed a 95th-minute goal from Cyril Olisema to leapfrog Orlando Pirates to the leadership of Group A. This gives them the advantage of playing the first leg away in Egypt on May 16.

Pyramids FC will not be easy opponents for Enyimba as they were finalists in the 2020 edition of the CAF Confederation Cup, beaten 1-0 by Moroccan side, RS Berkane.

They are third on the Egypt Premier League with 30 points from 18 matches and they have only lost twice in the league. Pyramids qualified from Group D with 12 points, losing twice to Raja Casablanca.

In other quarterfinal pairings CS Sfaxien of Tunisia have a date with JS Kabylie of Algeria; Orlando Pirates of South Africa have the high hurdle of Raja Casablanca to scale and Coton Sport of Cameroon have a West African derby against Jaraaf of Senegal. All the first legs are to be played on May 16 while the second legs are scheduled for May 23.