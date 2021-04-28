ADVERTISEMENT

In a tale of two halves, Manchester City dug deep to come back from being a goal down in the first half to beat PSG 2-1 in their first leg semi-final encounter at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday night.

Marquinhos gave the 2020 finalists the lead in the 15th minute, rising to head home a corner kick from Angel di Maria. PSG were sure-footed and pinned City to their half as they passed accurately while City chased shadows.

The second half saw City step at least 10 yards forward from the positions they took in the first half and that meant PSG lost their fluency and ability to pass accurately from the back as the City press ensured Pep Guardiola’s men took charge.

But it took until the 64t minute before they found their equaliser. And it came in an innocuous manner when Kevin De Bruyne’s floated cross evaded everyone including Keylor Navas.

City pressed further and a foul on the edge of the box gave Riyad Mahrez the opportunity to pierce the PSG wall and beat Navas for City’s second goal of the game. The red mist descended as Idrissa Gueye went dangerously into Ilkay Gundogan’s Achilles and was rightly shown a straight red card by German referee Felix Brych.

The match ended with City on top and in the box seat as they host the Parisians next week in Manchester, holding an excellent advantage of two away goals.