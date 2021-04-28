PSG were founded in 1970 while Wednesday night’s opponents, Manchester City, were founded in 1880. Despite so much history and the recent upturn in financial fortunes; these two clubs have never assumed the title of the best team in Europe.

When referee Felix Brych from Germany blows his whistle at 8 pm tonight, both will be thinking of making history in Istanbul next month but first, Pep Guardiola and Mauricio Pochettino will have to outwit each other.

The pitch will be full of world-class talents. Kylian Mbappe, Kevin De Bruyne, Neymar, and Phil Foden, to mention just a few.

It is time to journey towards the Promised Land

Starting 11

PSG: Navas; Florenzi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Bakker; Gueye, Paredes; Di Maria, Verratti, Neymar; Mbappe

Man. City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Cancelo; Gundogan, Rodri, Bernardo Silva; Mahrez, Foden, De Bruyne

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for Live Updates…

Kickoff is 8 pm

Game underway PSG vs Man City

Early free-kick for Man City as he ref blows his whistle after tackle om Mahrez from behind

An early chance for PSG off a swift counter-attack move but Neymar’s final effort was saved by the City goalkeeper

The home team dominating early proceedings …Ball possession: Paris Saint-Germain: 62%, Manchester City: 38%.

Man City are trying to create a chance of their own lkay Gundogan with a nice try but no hassles for PSG

City have grown into this game and now dominating the possession

Superb challenge from Paredes on Walker here – a proper sliding tackle –

Neymar’s shot takes a wicked deflection but the goalkeeper just reaches it and saves for a corner. Close save!

G O O O O A A A L Paris Saint-Germain take the lead against City

Marquinhos gives PSG lead….Angel Di Maria provided the assist for the goal.

A free-kick for City as Neymar trips Riyad Mahrez

20 Mins’ gone PSG 1-0 Man City

Bernardo Silva with a chance for City but the PSG keeper forces corner which has been taken promptly

Neymar tries to play a 1-2 with Alessandro Florenzi, but the ball is intercepted.

Big MISS: Leandro Daniel Paredes has a great opportunity to score but he headed wide

Yellow Card for Joao Cancelo

Mahrez heads towards the goal but sees his effort blocked.

Ball possession: Paris Saint-Germain: 47%, Manchester City: 53%.

PSG are winless in their previous three matches with Manchester City in European competition but they are leading 1-0 tonight

