ADVERTISEMENT

Two goals in the first half-first from Christian Pulisic and then a stupendous volley from Karim Benzema meant the first leg of the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League semi-final ended in a draw.

Real Madrid, 13-time champions, have still to beat Chelsea in four competitive matches and Thomas Tuchel keeps his record of not losing to Real Madrid as a manager.

But the London side were left to rue chances created and not taken. So many times, especially in the first half, Chelsea went beyond Real’s midfield with three-on-three situations but the final pass to Timo Werner lacked pace and precision, or the players did not make the right decision.

Chelsea started the better and created their first chance for Werner in the ninth minute. Mason Mount raced away and picked out a cross for Pulisic who in turn headed across goal for Werner who only had Thibaut Courtois to beat but dallied and the former Chelsea goalkeeper was able to make a save with his feet. If Werner had more confidence and conviction, Courtois would have had no chance to save.

Five minutes later, Antonio Rudiger broke Real’s high line with a lofted ball which Pulisic raced on to and rounded Courtois before beating Raphael Varane on the line. Benzema replied for Madrid in the 24th minute as his shot went out off the left post.

In torrential rain, with players slipping, Benzema produced a moment of magic in the 30th minute when a corner kick was reversed and Casemiro beat Azpilicueta to the first ball; Militao won the second ball before Benzema controlled with his head before smashing a stunning volley past Edouard Mendy.

In the 43rd minute, another chance was created for Werner but he drove his effort wide. The referee blew off the first half to give the players respite from rain that was now bucketing down.

The second half was not as intense as the first as Casemiro dropped deeper to control Chelsea’s press and counter but three minutes into the second half, he had a one-on-one chance to run at Varane but he dallied once again.

Vinicius had been shut down in the first half but a poor giveaway from Jorginho allowed the young Brazilian to drive at the Chelsea defence but Benzema shot wide. N’Golo Kante was the man running the show in the rain and on many occasions, the Frenchman ran through the midfield to create chances even though his final was also poor.

Former Chelsea talisman, Eden Hazard, came on for Vinicius in the 67th minute while Tuchel sent on the trio of Reece James, Kai Havertz, and Hakim Ziyech. Chelsea hogged possession and Mount had a shooting chance blocked in the box on 69th minute as both sides looked to engineer a winner.

Ziyech delivered a grass cutter of a pass into the box in the 72n minute but Havertz was late getting on his bike. Havertz then won a free kick off Varane on the edge of the box which Ziyech delivered too close to Courtois.

Toni Kroos tried his luck from about 30 yards but it was deflected for a corner. Alvaro Odriozola was shown a yellow card for a wild tackle on Rudiger with two minutes left on the clock. Three minutes were added on as the teams settled for the draw and thing of the second leg in seven days in London.