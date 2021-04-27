The stage is set for the first semi-final game of this year’s UEFA Champions League.

Tuesday’s tie pitches 13-time champions, Real Madrid against single winners, Chelsea at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano with both teams on a mission to qualify for the final billed for next month in Istanbul.

Despite being the most successful club in the history of this competition, this is Real Madrid’s first Champions League semi-final appearance in the last three years.

Los Blancos booked their spot in the final four courtesy of a 3-1 aggregate victory over Liverpool in the quarter-finals, while Chelsea survived a late scare against Porto to beat the Primeira Liga giants 2-1 over two legs.

Though they both feature regularly in the UCL, Real Madrid and Chelsea have never crossed paths in the Champions League.

Real Madrid and Chelsea have only ever met three times down the years, and the Spanish side failed to win any of those meetings – losing twice and drawing once to the Blues since 1971.

Aside from Real Madrid heading into Tuesday’s tie on the back of two barren draws in La Liga, Chelsea will be buoyed by the fact that their manager, Thomas Tuchel has not lost any of his four games against Real Madrid.

For many, this semi-final tie could go either way hence predicting a likely winner is a difficult call.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for the Live Updates

Kickoff is 8.00 pm

Team news

Thomas Tuchel has picked the same team that beat West Ham 1-0 on Saturday. With Vinicius Junior as Real Madrid’s main attacking arrow head, Tuchel has opted for the defensive solidity and experience of Cesar Azpilicueta ahead of Reece James at right wing-back to nullify that threat while Zinedine Zidane has matched up to Chelsea with three at the back.

Real Madrid team news

Real Madrid XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Varane, Militao, Nacho, Marcelo, Kroos, Casemiro, Modric, Benzema, Vinicius

Subs: Lunin, Altube, Hazard, Asensio, Odriozola, Isco, Mariano, Rodrigo, Arribas, Blanco, Miguel



Chelsea team news

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Christensen, Silva, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Kante, Jorginho, Chilwell, Mount, Werner, Pulisic.

Subs: Kepa, Caballero, Alonso, Emerson, James, Zouma, Gilmour, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Abraham, Giroud



The game has officially kicked off

Throw in for Real Madrid

ADVERTISEMENT

Chelsea pushing well for an early goal but still barren after the first five minutes

Eder Militao charged Mason Mount from behind and it’s a free-kick for Chelsea

Chance… Chelsea come quite close to the opening goal Mason Mount and Timo Werner with a good combo… Courtois makes a brave save there

another in swinger by Chelsea but the final touch did not come

Chelsea with the upper hand so far but still goalless

Chelsea with the first corner kick

Goal.. Pulisic puts Chelsea ahead

Antonio Rudiger deserves some accolades for this opening goal

That goal was Pulisic’s second Champions League goal this season

Ball possession: Real Madrid: 48%, Chelsea: 52%.

Chelsea have had four attempts and three were on target with one resulting in a goal.. Real Madrid yet to get any shot on target

20’Mins Real Madrid 0-1 Chelsea

It’s raining, making conditions difficult for the players.