Nigerian players are painting some European leagues with goals. Some have awakened while some have continued a streak that could see them save their clubs from the jaws of relegation.

Moffi strikes three times against Bordeaux

Terem Moffi is a name we will hear a lot more of in the coming years, and he underlined how potent he is by scoring a hat-trick against Bordeaux last Sunday at the Stade Yves Allainmat – Le Moustoir. Moffi scored his first in the 20th minute off a pass from Yoane Wissa. He added the second when he gathered a long punt from Trevoh Chalobah two minutes from halftime. Moffi rounded the goalkeeper to score Lorient’s third. His hat-trick was complete in the 80th minute, and it was his best goal – a shimmy and a left-footed curler that went in off the right post. That made it 14 Ligue 1 goals in 28 appearances for the 21-year-old. Lorient are now four points better off than Nantes, who occupy 18th place.

Iheanacho delivers once again

Kelechi Iheanacho is having a swell time in the EPL with Leicester City and he burnished his credentials once again as he made an assist and scored the winner with a stupendous effort to help the Foxes to a 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace. It took Iheanacho’s tally to nine goals in his last seven EPL matches, and he is now a very strong candidate to win the Player of the month after scooping that of March. Leicester are third with 62 points, four ahead of Chelsea with five matches left to play in the season.

Chukwueze’s goal not enough

Samuel Chukwueze scored Villarreal’s goal on Sunday at the Estadio de la Ceramica, but it was not enough as Barcelona came back through a brace from Antoine Griezmann to put a dent in their dream of securing a European ticket via La Liga. A brilliant pass from Pau Torres in the 25th minute gave Chukwueze the opportunity to go round Marc-Andre ter Stegen and give the Yellow Submarine the lead, which lasted less than two minutes before Barcelona replied through Griezmann. Villarreal are seventh on the table with 49 points from 33 matches. They are in a dogfight with Real Sociedad and Real Betis for the two Europa League tickets.

Simy is on a personal mission

Simy Nwankwo added two goals to his 2020/21 season tally as he took his season goal tally to 19 – the highest that any Nigerian has ever achieved in any of the top five European leagues: La Liga, Bundesliga, EPL, Serie A, and Ligue 1. His two goals – a composed finish in the 42nd minute and his eighth successful penalty in the 69th, that gave the relegation candidates just their fifth victory of the season. His 19 goals put him fourth on the goal scorers’ chart behind only Cristiano Ronaldo [25], Romelu Lukaku [21], and Luis Muriel [19].

Osimhen scores in a second consecutive match

Victor Osimhen scored in a second consecutive Serie A match on Monday when Napoli beat Torino 2-0 at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino. Tiemoue Bakayoko gave the visitors an 11t-minute lead, and that was quickly followed by Osimhen, who pinched the ball off Nicolas N’Koulou on the halfway line and sprinted towards goal. He looked to have missed the chance when Gleison Bremer looked to have the ball covered, but his tackle came off the Nigerian to give Napoli a two-goal lead they never relinquished. Napoli are now in fourth place, ahead of Juventus with five games to play and Osimhen with his seventh league goal of a disrupted season.