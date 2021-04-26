ADVERTISEMENT

A goal and an assist are what Kelechi Iheanacho produced on Monday night at the King Power to fire Leicester City to a 2-1 victory past a resilient CC team and put some distance between the Foxes and the chasing pack.

Leicester City, third at the start of Monday’s match-but just one point better than Chelsea in fourth were in need of all the points they can gather from now on till the end of the season and it was the Nigerian forward who produced the goods and as he said in the post-match press conference, “It was a massive [massive] three points for us”.

Palace scored first-when Christian Benteke dispossessed Youri Tielemans in the centre of the pitch with Eberechi Eze picking apart the Leicester defence with a pinpoint pass into the path of Wilfried Zaha, who scored past Kasper Schmeichel.

As much as Leicester tried, with more ball possession, they could not break through the low block of the Palace team, who played compactly.

The second half began the same way the first ended with Leicester with a majority of ball possession until the 50th minute when Tielemans picked out Iheanacho, who made a run in behind the defenders.

Iheanacho got his boot on the ball despite the efforts of Cheikhou Kouyate to get his head on it and laid it into Timothy Castagne’s past who rifled a left-footed strike past Vicente Guaita.

Leicester were now up for it but still Palace defended well and limited the runs of Jamie Vardy and when the winner came-it took everybody’s breath away.

A long ball from Jonny Evans saw Iheanacho take a touch to and then fluidly maneuvered the ball into a shooting position and struck. Guaita did not move.

The ball flew into the roof of the net and Leicester had their second goal to claim all three points.

They sit third on the EPL table with 62 points, four points better than Chelsea, with five games remaining in the 2020/21 season.