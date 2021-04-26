ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria Professional Football League side, Wikki Tourists have officially announced the signing of Egyptian defender Mahmood Gamal ahead of the commencement of the second half of the season.

The club via an official statement on their Facebook page confirmed the signing of the 24-year old who is described as a ‘free-kick specialist’.

The club wrote: “Wikki Tourists FC made history today by signing an Egyptian national into the fold of its team from Egypt Insurance FC.

“Mahmood Gamal, a left full-back appended his signature on the club’s papers till the end of the NPFL 21/22 season.

“Gamal who has been assigned number 17 Shirt is to resume training with the club immediately.”

Even though many hastily jump to the conclusion that there is nothing good about the Nigeria Professional Football League, the country has continued to attract foreign players albeit in small numbers.

In the past Nigerian clubs have signed players from across the West African countries; including Ghana, Togo, Cote d’Ivoire, Cameroon, etc.

Players from South America, particularly Brazil have also signed up at different times for Nigerian clubs but this is the first time an Egyptian player has joined a club in the NPFL.

The manager of the player, FIFA licensed football agent, Philip Dosu, said he chose to bring Gamal to Wikki Tourists because of the “interest shown by the Chairman of the Club in the player”.

Gamal on his part promised to justify the confidence reposed in him by giving out his best to the team.

Gamal is reported to have scored eight goals for his former club last season all from free-kicks.