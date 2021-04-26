Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee President, Seiko Hashimoto, said on Monday that the committee will decide on rules for limiting spectators in April.
Ms Hashimoto said she hopes to reach consensus among the parties involved including the IOC and the Japanese government so that they could take flexible measures depending on changes in the coronavirus infection situation.
The organising committee is making preparations for thorough coronavirus measures during the summer games, she added.
While Japan has not suffered as badly as other nations, the government has struggled to cope with a recent surge in cases.
ALSO READ: Tokyo 2020: 109-year-old woman realises dream of bearing Olympic torch
Japan on Friday imposed a third state of emergency on parts of the country just three months before the Olympics are set to open.
(NAN)
