Rivers Angels have again emerged as winners of the Nigeria Women Football League after trouncing Sunshine Queens 4-0 at the Otunba Dipo Dina International Stadium, Ijebu-ode on Sunday evening.

In what was a befitting climax, Rivers Angels had a bright start in the final game when their young forward, Oghenebrume Ikhekua, opened the scoring barely two minutes into the game.

That goal was Ikhekua’s fifth in the 2021 NWFL Premiership Super 6 and she ended up as the highest goal scorer of the tourney.

Rivers State female football team, River Angels today at the Dipo Dina stadium in Ijebu Ode lifted the Super 6 trophy by beating the Sunshine Queens 4-0. I handed over the trophy to the elated captain. Kudos NWFL pic.twitter.com/bRiPZBc0GS — Sunday Dare (@SundayDareSD) April 25, 2021

The ‘Jewel of Rivers’ doubled their lead just before the half-time break, as Vivian Ikechuchwu found the right angle from close range to give Edwin Okon’s side a two-goal lead going into the break.

Rivers Angels did not slow down in the second half with Alice Ogebe extending their lead after she scored a beauty in the 63rd minute. Ogebe went round three Sunshine Queens’ defenders to score the third.

The icing on the victory came in the 79th minute through diminutive forward, Maryann Ezeanagu, who made it 4-0 to confirm Rivers Angels’ seventh league title and their enviable status as the undisputed champions of women’s club soccer in Nigeria.

Ladies and gentlemen, behold Nigeria's first Continental representative Seven-time NWFL Champions! History is made!!#TheJewelOfRivers#NWFLPremiershipSuper6 pic.twitter.com/igsqJPiYjz — Rivers Angels FC (@Rivers_Angels) April 25, 2021

Rivers Angels have also qualified as Nigeria’s flag bearers for the maiden Champions League for women in Africa.

In a well attended final day of the NWFL Premiership Super 6, FC Robo Queens also played out a 1-1 draw with Delta Queens, while Bayelsa Queens recorded their first victory in the Super 6 with a 3-0 win over Edo Queens.

Sports Minister, Sunday Dare; NFF President, Amaju Pinnick,; FF First Vice President, Seyi Akinwunmi; Ondo State Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa; Edo State Deputy Governor, Phillip Shuaibu; NFF Board Members, Ahmed Fresh, Sheriff Rabiu Inuwa were among the dignitaries who graced Sunday’s grand finale.