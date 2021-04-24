ADVERTISEMENT

William Troost-Ekong and his Watford teammates have secured promotion to the Premier League after spending just one season in the Championship.

Watford were relegated to the Championship last season but they sealed an immediate return courtesy of a lone goal victory over Millwall on Saturday.

Ismaila Sarr’s solitary goal from the penalty spot was enough to secure victory at Vicarage Road.

Bournemouth’s home defeat to Brentford on Saturday meant that Watford needed only a draw against Millwall to secure promotion to the Premier League but they went a step further with a win.

Troost-Ekong was among the key players that ensured the Hornets are back to the elite division and on time also.

While many queried the 27-year old defender’s decision to leave the Serie A side, Udinese to come to the second division in England, the promotion to the Premier League may have justified Troost-Ekong.

The Super Eagles defender made 32 appearances in the League for Watford starting all but once in those games. Troost-Ekong was in action from start to finish in Saturday’s outing and was as always fantastic in the backline.

Xisco Munoz’s side has been in superb form in 2021, winning 16 of their 23 Championship matches this calendar year.

4 – Watford manager Xisco Muñoz is the fourth Spanish manager to earn a promotion in Football League history, after Roberto Martinez (2007-08, Swansea City), Aitor Karanka (2015-16, Middlesbrough) and Rafael Benitez (2016-17, Newcastle United). Arriba. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 24, 2021

Though another Nigerian, Isaac Success is also with Watford, a long injury spell denied him an appreciable role in this promotion success.

Now back in the Premier League, Watford will be keen not to have another one-season stint. Last weekend Norwich had picked the first automatic promotion slot.

One more slot is still up for grabs in the Championship but that would be decided via the play-offs.