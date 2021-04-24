ADVERTISEMENT

Liverpool missed the chance to momentarily break into the top four again as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Newcastle United in the Premier League’s early kickoff on Saturday.

The Reds had a dream start at Anfield as Mohamed Salah shot them ahead just three minutes into game after benefiting from poor defending by the Newcastle United.

Despite creating the most chances and dominating all round play, Liverpool failed to extend their lead and that proved very costly in the dying stages of the game.

Callum Wilson thought he had rescued a point for the Newcastle in stoppage time but his effort was chalked off after a long VAR review.

After reviewing the situation, the referee announced that the goal for Newcastle United is revoked due to a previously committed foul.

However, there was still more drama to come as Joe Willock fired in the equaliser for Newcastle deep into stoppage after Dwight Gayle headed the ball to his part.

The late goal dealt a big blow on Liverpool as they now stay in the sixth position with the solitary point they could get in Saturday’s game.

As for Newcastle, they are gradually inching towards safety as they are now nine points above the drop zone with five matches to go.