The season is at its business where teams reach their goals, which means the consequences of matches take on an additional dimension.

From England to Italy, there are important matches and decisive three points at stake.

West Ham v Chelsea @London Stadium @5:30pm on April 24

The battle of London continues for the Hammers and the Blues for Champions League next season, and the race could not be tighter with just six matches left in the season and the teams from fourth to seventh separated by two points.

A loss on Saturday for either West Ham or Chelsea could be telling body blow in the race to finish in the top four.

A draw doesn’t help either. David Moyes has some crucial absences with Declan Rice and Craig Dawson missing while the duo of left-backs- Aaron Cresswell and Arthur Masuaku doubtful.

Mateo Kovacic is the only player missing for Thomas Tuchel’s side. Who will be up for this one?

Current Form: West Ham [L-W-W-D-L]; Chelsea [D-W-L-W-W]

Head-to-head

21/12/20 PRL Chelsea 3 – 0 West Ham

01/07/20 PRL West Ham 3 – 2 Chelsea

30/11/19 PRL Chelsea 0 – 1 West Ham

08/04/19 PRL Chelsea 2 – 0 West Ham

23/09/18 PRL West Ham 0 – 0 Chelsea

Prediction: West Ham 1-2 Chelsea

Man. City v Tottenham @Wembley Stadium @4:30pm on April 25

City have had a solid grip on the Carabao Cup for the last three seasons and the last title Spurs won was this Cup in 2008, but their circumstances are very different.

While City can still win three titles this season, it is a do-or-die situation for Spurs, under the new management of Ryan Mason, who could become the manager with the shortest tenure to win a title.

John Stones is suspended for City but there are positives on the Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero but Tottenham’s talisman- Harry Kane is doubtful. Who will want it more on Sunday?

Current Form: Man. City [W-L-W-L-W]; Tottenham [W-D-L-D-W]

Head-to-head

13/02/21 PRL Man. City 3 – 0 Tottenham

21/11/20 PRL Tottenham 2 – 0 Man. City

02/02/20 PRL Tottenham 2 – 0 Man. City

17/08/19 PRL Man. City 2 – 2 Tottenham

20/04/19 PRL Man. City 1 – 0 Tottenham

Prediction: Man. City 1-2 Tottenham

SS Lazio v AC Milan @Stadio Olimpico @7:45 on April 26

The prize both teams are chasing is a spot in next season’s Champions League, and both are coming off damaging defeats with AC Milan’s hold on second place on the table tenuous.

Lazio are chasing a 10th consecutive victory at the Stadio Olimpico, a run last achieved 47 years ago.

Eight points separate second from sixth with six games left in the season, and Lazio has a hand game. Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Theo Hernandez are doubtful for the encounter, but midfield tyro, Ismael Bennacer is back in the squad.

Lazio director Igli Tare has stated the importance of being in the UCL saying, “Qualifying for the Champions League is certainly important for our future, especially in the current times we live in. Unfortunately, it’s not in our hands.”

They can bring it closer with a win over AC Milan on Monday.

Current Form: SS Lazio [L-W-W-W-W]; AC Milan [L-W-W-D-W]

Head-to-head

23/12/20 SEA AC Milan 3 – 2 SS Lazio

04/07/20 SEA SS Lazio 0 – 3 AC Milan

03/11/19 SEA AC Milan 1 – 2 SS Lazio

24/04/19 COI AC Milan 0 – 1 SS Lazio

13/04/19 SEA AC Milan 1 – 0 SS Lazio

Prediction: Lazio 1-2 AC Milan

Villarreal v Barcelona @Estadio de la Ceramica @3:15pm on April 25

Barcelona are in the hunt to reel in Atletico, but Villarreal is also hunting for a spot in the Europa League for next season.

After snagging the Copa del Rey, Lionel Messi looks revitalised as he leads his team to a successful end to a tumultuous campaign. Ousmane Dembele is doubtful, while there seemed to be a tense relationship between Ronald Koeman and Oscar Mingueza.

For Villarreal, Pau Torres and Sergio Asenjo are set to return to shore up the Yellow Submarine defense after their 2-1 midweek loss away to Alaves. Who will have recovered the better of these two teams?

Current Form: Villarreal [L-W-W-L-W]; Barcelona [W-W-L-W-W]

Head-to-head

27/09/20 LAL Barcelona 4 – 0 Villarreal

05/07/20 LAL Villarreal 1 – 4 Barcelona

24/09/19 LAL Barcelona 2 – 1 Villarreal

02/04/19 LAL Villarreal 4 – 4 Barcelona

02/12/18 LAL Barcelona 2 – 0 Villarreal

Prediction: Villarreal 1-2 Barcelona