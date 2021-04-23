ADVERTISEMENT

After the European Super League debacle, to which Chelsea, Manchester City, and Real Madrid were named as ‘collaborators’ in the ‘Dirty Dozen’, UEFA, on Friday decided against kicking the teams out of the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League season.

Before Friday’s virtual meeting chaired by UEFA President, Aleksander Ceferin, there had been expectations of sanctions against the clubs, especially Real Madrid and Juventus, who were seen as the ‘ring leaders’ but Friday’s meeting did not mete out any punishments and fines.

“It’s crystal clear that the clubs will have to decide if they are Super League or they are a European club,” Ceferin said in a telephone interview with the AP. “If they say we are a Super League, then they don’t play Champions League, of course … and if they are ready to do that, they can play in their own competition.”

Ceferin continued, “We still are waiting for legal expertise and then we will say, but everybody faces consequences for their decisions and they know that. For me, it’s a very different situation between the clubs that admitted their mistake and said, ‘We will leave the project.’ The others mainly know I would say that this project is dead, but they don’t want to believe it, probably.”

The UEFA President was talking about Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Juventus.

On Thursday, Joan Laporta, Barcelona President sounded unapologetic on the abandoned project. “It is absolutely necessary,” Laporta said. “The biggest clubs create the most financial resources and we must have our say in deciding how the earnings are shared,” while Real Madrid President, Florentino Perez continues to maintain that the breakaway league is not ‘dead’.

Chelsea are billed to face Real Madrid next Tuesday in the first leg semifinal while Manchester City travel to Paris to face PSG on Wednesday.