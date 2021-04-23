ADVERTISEMENT

The chances of Enyimba Football Club qualifying for the quarter final stage of the CAF Confederation Cup is now precarious.

Enyimba put themselves in this position after they failed to get the needed result in their penultimate game in the group phase of the Confederation Cup on Thursday night.

The People’s Elephant needed to avoid defeat in Benghazi to boost their chances of progressing from the group stage but they failed to get the desired result.

Coach Fatai Osho’s men lost 1-0 to Ahli Benghazi which now makes qualifying for the knockout round of CAF Confederation Cup even harder for the country’s flag bearers.

After match day 4, the People’s Elephants were occupying the second spot in their group and hoping to get a good result in Benghazi.

But it was never meant to be as the host did the needful with the slim win.

Almoatassem Altaib netted the all-important goal of the game in the 40th minute and all the efforts made by Enyimba to level up were unsuccessful.

Though Enyimba are not completely out of contention, they will need to beat Orlando Pirates in their last game at home and hope other results go their way.

Unfortunately, Enyimba will be without two of their key players for the final match against Orlando Pirates of South Africa.

The team captain, Austin Oladapo received a yellow card in the 36th minute which ruled him out automatically while Timothy Danladi was given a red card in the 74th minute.

Enyimba who are now placed third in the group will play Pirates in a yet to be determined venue for the last group game.

No Nigerian team has been able to win the CAF Confederation Cup since its inception.