Kelechi Iheanacho scored again on Thursday as Leicester City solidified their third place in the English Premier League with a 3-0 win. Iheanacho thus set a new personal record for goals in a single EPL season, nine; better than the eight he got in the 2015/16 season with Manchester City.

All it took was the first half as the Foxes bounced back from back-to-back losses in the league to put four points between them and the chasing pack, which stretches from fourth-placed Chelsea, with 55 points, to seventh-placed Liverpool, on 53 points.

By the end of the first half of the game against West Brom on Thursday at the King Power Stadium, the 24-year old took his tally to nine league goals for the season and 30 in the EPL since he made his debut for Manchester City in 2015

Jamie Vardy and Jonny Evans gave the Foxes a two-goal lead before Iheanacho popped up with another goal in the 36th minute. Before Thursday night, Iheanacho’s personal record for league goals (eight) in a single season was first set in the 2015-2016 campaign in his first full season in Manchester City’s first team.

Apart from the new personal record, Iheanacho’s meteoric rise in the Premier League continued as the Super Eagles forward joined the exclusive list of Nigerian players who have scored 30+ goals in the English top flight.

That goal, which is his 11th in eight games, saw Iheancho joining the league of the superstars of Nigerian goal scorers which has Yakubu Aiyegbeni (95), Kanu Nwankwo (54), Efan Ekoku (52), Shola Ameobi (43) & Peter Odemwingie (36)

As highlighted by Opta Stats, Iheanacho has scored 13 goals for Leicester in all competitions in 2021. Among players in Premier League clubs, only Harry Kane, with 15, has more in 2021.