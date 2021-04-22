Six teams have qualified for the knockout stage of the 2020/21 CAF Confederation Cup, after Day 5 matches were played on Wednesday across Africa.
With the 6th-round matches yet to be played, here is the list of qualifiers.
From Group B – JS Kabylie and Cotton Sport – both have 9 points but JS Kabylie are in first spot.
From Group C – Jaaraf (Senegal) – 10 points, and CS Sfaxien (Tunisia) – 9 points.
From Group D – Raja Casablanca (Morocco) – 15 points – and Pyramids (Egypt) – 9 points.
Qualifiers from Group A will emerge after Thursday’s match between Al Ahly Benghazi of Libya and Enyimba of Nigeria.
Day 6 matches will be played on April 28.
Day 5 results are as follows –
Group A
Orlando Pirates (South Africa) 0-0 ES Setif (Algeria)
Ahly Benghazi (Libya) vs Enyimba (Nigeria) – to be played on Thursday.
Group B
Coton Sport (Cameroon) 1-2 JS Kabylie (Algeria)
Napsa Stars (Zambia) 1-0 RS Berkane (Morocco)
Group C
Jaaraf (Senegal) 1-0 Etoile du Sahel (Tunisia)
Salitas (Burkina Faso) 0-2 CS Sfaxien (Tunisia)
Group D
Nkana FC (Zambia) 0-1 Pyramids (Egypt)
Namungo (Tanzania) 0-3 Raja Casablanca (Morocco).
(PANA/NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
Discussion about this post