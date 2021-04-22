ADVERTISEMENT

Six teams have qualified for the knockout stage of the 2020/21 CAF Confederation Cup, after Day 5 matches were played on Wednesday across Africa.

With the 6th-round matches yet to be played, here is the list of qualifiers.

From Group B – JS Kabylie and Cotton Sport – both have 9 points but JS Kabylie are in first spot.

From Group C – Jaaraf (Senegal) – 10 points, and CS Sfaxien (Tunisia) – 9 points.

From Group D – Raja Casablanca (Morocco) – 15 points – and Pyramids (Egypt) – 9 points.

Qualifiers from Group A will emerge after Thursday’s match between Al Ahly Benghazi of Libya and Enyimba of Nigeria.

Day 6 matches will be played on April 28.

Day 5 results are as follows –

Group A

Orlando Pirates (South Africa) 0-0 ES Setif (Algeria)

Ahly Benghazi (Libya) vs Enyimba (Nigeria) – to be played on Thursday.

Group B

Coton Sport (Cameroon) 1-2 JS Kabylie (Algeria)

Napsa Stars (Zambia) 1-0 RS Berkane (Morocco)

Group C

Jaaraf (Senegal) 1-0 Etoile du Sahel (Tunisia)

Salitas (Burkina Faso) 0-2 CS Sfaxien (Tunisia)

Group D

Nkana FC (Zambia) 0-1 Pyramids (Egypt)

Namungo (Tanzania) 0-3 Raja Casablanca (Morocco).

(PANA/NAN)