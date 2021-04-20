Iheanacho continues purple patch

Kelechi Iheanacho scored his 15th goal of the season on Sunday as Leicester City qualified for their first FA Cup final for 52 years with a 1-0 victory over Southampton.

The second FA Cup semi-final was settled by an Iheanacho strike in the 55th minute when Jamie Vardy rolled Jan Bednarek near the halfway and sprinted to the byline before cutting back to Iheanacho, whose initial effort was going wide but came off Jannik Vestergaard and Iheanacho did not pass up the second bite at the cherry, passing the ball past Fraser Forster.

Onuachu gets to 31 for the season

Paul Onuachu scored a brace in last Saturday’s 3-2 loss away to Antwerp to make it 31 goals for Genk this season.

Onuachu, the leading goal scorer in Belgium’s top flight, scored in the 22nd minute and added his second from the penalty spot in the 64th.

Cyriel Dessers replaced Onuachu in the 67th as Antwerp mounted a comeback that saw the home side score three goals before the final whistle.

Genk finished fourth on the regular season table and qualified for the four-team second phase where they will jostle with Club Brugge, Antwerp, and Anderlecht for the league title.

Chukwueze breaks 167-day goal drought

The last time Samuel Chukwueze scored for Villarreal in La Liga was on November 2, 2020, against Real Valladolid, but he added two goals to that thin tally on Saturday when the Yellow Submarine crushed Levante 5-1 at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia.

The three points helped Villarreal to fifth place as they chase a spot in Europe for the next season.

Chukwueze scored in the 63rd and 75th minutes before he was replaced by Yeremy Pino on 81st minute

Simy scores his 17th goal on April 17

Simy Nwankwo can’t stop scoring despite the relegation problems of Crotone.

Nwankwo stepped up to the penalty spot last Saturday to hand his side the equaliser though they still lost 2-1 to Udinese to almost confirm their relegation from Serie A.

It was the seventh consecutive league game in which the 28-year-old was scoring and it was his 17th league goal. If Crotone go down, Nwankwo has enough proof to be poached by another Serie A side.

Moffi’s brace not enough for Lorient

Terem Moffi is doing all he can to help Lorient stay in Ligue 1 but his brace away against Marseille last Saturday was not enough to stave off defeat as Lorient lost 3-2.

Moffi scored the opening goal of the encounter when he went past Steve Mandanda in the 19th minute from a good pass from Yoane Wissa.

The same player provided the assist for his equaliser on 70 minutes-superb control and a first time shot that went in off the post, but Pol Lirola won it for Marseille in added time.

Lorient are 17th on the table, one point off the relegation places with five matches left in the season, while Moffi has scored 11 goals in 27 appearances.

Kayode scored in consecutive league games

Olanrewaju Kayode came off the bench at the start of the second half in Sivasspor’s comeback 3-2 win over Genclerbirligi last Friday at the Eryaman Stadyumu in Ankara.

Kayode, who scored in the previous game against Konyaspor, replaced Mustapha Yatabare in the 46th minute and scored the equaliser for his team in the 83rd minute before Pierre-Yves Polomat’s own goal in the fourth minute of added time gave the away team the victory and all three points.

It is the first time in the season that the 27-year-old will score in consecutive games.

Sivasspor are ninth on the Super Lig table with 50 points from 33 matches, while Kayode has contributed three goals.