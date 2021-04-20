There were many Chelsea fans at Stamford Bridge just before the club’s EPL encounter against Brighton on Tuesday, protesting against the European Super League(ESL)
A report monitored on Sky Sports says Chelsea “are understood to have changed their mind because of the overwhelming negative worldwide reaction.”
It is also being reported that Manchester City have also rescinded their decision to join the ESL even though the president of the breakaway group, Real Madrid’s Florentino Perez, said on Monday that “contracts are binding.”
“The contract of the Super League is binding. Nobody can leave, we will work all together,” Perez told El Chringuito on Monday night. “All the clubs signed the contracts last Saturday – there’s no problem.”
More to follow…
