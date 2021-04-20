ADVERTISEMENT

Throwing out Chelsea, Manchester City and Real Madrid from this season’s UEFA Champions League is an option reportedly being considered following the involvement of the trio in the newly formed European Super League.

This planned move was revealed by UEFA executive committee member and Danish FA chairman Jesper Møller.

On Sunday, 12 top European clubs, which include Chelsea, Madrid and City, announced the formation of the Super League which will rival the Champions League and kick off in August this year.

The 2020-2021 version of the UEFA Champions League is in its semi-final stage with the first leg scheduled for Tuesday, April 27 when Chelsea is currently supposed to play Madrid and PSG is billed for a crunch clash against Manchester City.

Should the erring clubs be removed as threatened, it remains to be seen how UEFA would handle the remainder of this competition.

Additionally, two further members of the breakaway group, Arsenal and Manchester United remain, in the UEFA Europa League semifinals and are scheduled to face off against Villarreal and Roma respectively.

Møller told Danish outlet, DR Sport, that he expects the members of the breakaway group who remain in this season’s Champions League to be removed from the competition.

“[Real Madrid, Manchester City and Chelsea] are going out, and I expect that to happen on Friday,” Møller said.

“And then you have to see how to finish the Champions League.

“There must be one extraordinary executive committee meeting on Friday. I have an expectation that the 12 clubs will be thrown out.”

Earlier on Monday UEFA president, Aleksander Ceferin, vowed to use all the tools and sanctions at his disposal to fight against the 12 teams who had announced plans to join the Super League.