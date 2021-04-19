ADVERTISEMENT

There are times when we look at some of the decisions and actions we tried taking several years ago while we were younger and naive, and we cannot but burst into laughter; wondering why we ever thought of such decisions.

That was the case with Kelechi Iheanacho who confessed, in an interview with The Guardian of London that he thought of going back to Nigeria despite landing a lucrative deal as a teenager with Manchester City following his exploits at the 2013 FIFA U-17 World Cup where he was named the MVP.

While people complain of racism in their first years in European clubs, Iheanacho’s case was totally different; his problem was the freezing cold conditions in the first weeks in England.

“It wasn’t easy for me when I first came; I wanted to go back to my country at some point because it was too cold,” Iheanacho recalled in an interview with The Guardian at the weekend.

He continued: “They told me: ‘They have signed you now so you have to stay.’ I remember my first training with the coaches at Manchester. It was February and it was so cold. It was the first time my dad had been out in cold weather.

“He wanted to watch me train but after 10 minutes I couldn’t see him. He had gone inside. That was in 2014. He never came to another game. I am not being funny but he has not been back to England.” Iheanacho revealed.

Several years down the line, Iheanacho is now accustomed to the weather and that definitely will be the least of his problems even if he still has other challenges seven years after coming to England for his club football career.

While Iheanacho’s former club Manchester City has been knocked out of the FA Cup by Chelsea, the Nigerian striker was in action on Sunday at Wembley where he helped Leicester City qualify for the final of the FA Cup for the first time in over 50 years.