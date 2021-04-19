ADVERTISEMENT

In the beginning, Jose Mourinho left clubs because he wanted to.

From Porto to Chelsea to Inter Milan and then to Real Madrid; Mourinho picked and chose his next destination, but in his last three jobs-at Chelsea, Manchester United, and now Tottenham, he has been relieved of his job with no discernible destination in sight.

What is next for the very enigmatic, charismatic but abrasive José Mário dos Santos Mourinho Félix?

On Monday, just days before he was to lead his Tottenham team against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final, Tottenham announced a parting of ways, and another demystification of Jose was nailed. In his 512 days as manager of Tottenham, he failed to win anything.

A terse statement on the Tottenham website read: “The Club can today announce that Jose Mourinho and his coaching staff Joao Sacramento, Nuno Santos, Carlos Lalin, and Giovanni Cerra have been relieved of their duties.”

Tottenham chairman, Daniel Levy, gave Mourinho a four-year contract in 2019, reportedly a £15 million-a-year deal. He said, “Jose and his coaching staff have been with us through some of our most challenging times as a Club.

“Jose is a true professional who showed enormous resilience during the pandemic. On a personal level, I have enjoyed working with him and regret that things have not worked out as we both had envisaged. He will always be welcome here and we should like to thank him and his coaching staff for their contribution.”

When Levy sacked Mauricio Pochettino on November 19, 2019, he cited the reason for the dismissal as “extremely disappointing” results in the league. Mourinho leaves with Tottenham in seventh place compared to the 14th position they were occupying when Pochettino was sacked.

In 100 matches in charge, Mourinho won 53, drew 28, and lost 19-for a 53% winning percentage which was not good enough for any title or trophy. His winning percentage column has been on a decline since he left Real Madrid in 2013.

Club Duration Matches Played Win % Titles & Trophies Benfica Sep. 2000-Dec. 2000 11 54.55 None Tottenham Nov. 2019-April 2021 100 53 None Man. United May 2016-Dec. 2018 144 58.33 EFL Cup (2017); Europa League (2017) Real Madrid May 2010-June 2013 178 71.91 Primera Division (2012); Copa del Rey (2011) Chelsea June 2013-Dec.2015 136 58.82 Premier League (2015); League Cup (2015) Inter Milan June 2008-May 2010 108 62.04 Serie A (2009, 2010); Italian Cup (2010); Champions League (2010) Chelsea June 2004-Sep.2007 185 67.03 Premier League (2005, 2006); League Cup (2005, 2007); FA Cup (2007) Uniao De Leiria July 2001 to Jan. 2002 20 45 None FC Porto Jan. 2002-May 2004 127 71.65 Primeira Liga (2003, 2004); Portuguese Cup (2003); UEFA Cup (2003); Champions League (2004)

In any team, Mourinho has spent at least a season since he started his managerial career at Benfica in 2000. The 58-year-old has achieved at least a title and a trophy but at Tottenham, that has proved otherwise. After his choice of the top clubs like Real Madrid and Manchester United and having made Chelsea a powerhouse, what can be the next logical step?

Maybe, a national team beckons? Only time will tell, but like Alan Clarke said, “In the end, we are all sacked and it’s always awful. It is as inevitable as death following life. If you are elevated there comes a day when you are demoted.”