After the initial back and forth about whether Kano Pillars had an ideal unveiling ceremony or not for their mercurial signing, Ahmed Musa, the Super Eagles captain has now settled down to work with the club.

On Monday, Musa trained for the first time with his new teammates, the majority of whom were not yet at Pillars when he played for the club almost a decade ago.

Musa was presented to the technical crew and the players by the Kano Pillars board led by Surajo Shuaibu Yahaya Jambul before the commencement of the training on Monday.

Signed on a short deal for the second stanza of the Nigeria Professional Football League, Musa has already made known his intention to help Pillars who are four-time champions win the League title again.

“I left Pillars over 10-years ago without winning the league then but now, by God’s grace, I will make a special record by leading the club to the Nigeria Professional Football League title,” Musa said while he was unveiled on Thursday.

Musa previously played for Pillars in 2009 where he ended the season as the top scorer in the Nigeria Professional Football League with 18 goals before moving to VVV-Venlo in the Netherlands.

Kano Pillars are tied on 36 points with Kwara United midway into the NPFL 2020/21 season.