Proponents of the intended breakaway European Super League will be met with stiff resistance from the continent’s football governing body UEFA.

The European football governing body at the weekend assured it would use all possible means at its disposal to frustrate the breakaway Super League it described as a “cynical project.”

The BBC reports senior UEFA figures as being furious that 11 major European clubs, including five from England, have signed up to a breakaway European Super League.

UEFA released a joint statement together with the English Football Association, Premier League Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), La Liga, and the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) as well as Serie A on Sunday.

They said they will “remain united” in trying to stop the breakaway, using both judicial and sporting measures, if required.

“If this were to happen, we wish to reiterate that we – UEFA, the English FA, RFEF, FIGC, the Premier League, LaLiga, Lega Serie A, but also FIFA and all our member associations – will remain united in our efforts to stop this cynical project, a project that is founded on the self-interest of a few clubs at a time when society needs solidarity more than ever.

“We will consider all measures available to us, at all levels, both judicial and sporting in order to prevent this happening. Football is based on open competitions and sporting merit; it cannot be any other way.

They also restated Fifa’s stance on players that take part in the Super League.

“As previously announced by FIFA and the six federations, the clubs concerned will be banned from playing in any other competition at domestic, European or world level, and their players could be denied the opportunity to represent their national teams.”

Bundesliga sides are opposed to the plans because the German model means commercial investors cannot have more than a 49 per cent stake in clubs, so fans hold a majority of their own voting rights.

It is understood French Ligue 1 side, Paris St-Germain, is not part of the 11-team group.

UEFA said it thanked “those clubs in other countries, especially the French and German clubs, who have refused to sign up” to the breakaway league.

“We call on all lovers of football, supporters and politicians, to join us in fighting against such a project if it were to be announced,” they added.

“This persistent self-interest of a few has been going on for too long. Enough is enough.”

The bombshell announcement on Sunday came ahead of UEFA’s scheduled Monday announcement for plans for a new-look Champions League.

It is not clear when the European Super League is supposed to kickoff.