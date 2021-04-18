ADVERTISEMENT

The phenomenal run of Nigerian striker Kelechi Iheanacho for Leicester City continued Sunday night at the Wembley stadium as the 24-year old scored the only goal in the semi-final clash against Southampton.

Iheanacho, who has already eclipsed the 12-goal FA Cup record previously held by Didier Drogba, increased his own tally to 15 when he converted the chance created for him by his strike partner Jamie Vardy in Sunday’s tie.

4 – Each of the last four goals scored at Wembley in the FA Cup have been scored by African players – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's brace in last season's final, Hakim Ziyech yesterday and Kelechi Iheanacho today. Takeover. #EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/l7sq6uJlIa — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 18, 2021

Having watched Chelsea edge City 1-0 on Saturday, many had tipped Leicester City as the favourites for a final ticket ahead of the Saints and they did not disappoint even though some may have expected a higher margin of victory.

After a rather uneventful start to the game, the Foxes almost shot in front in the 27th minute after a neat play between Vardy and Iheanacho but the latter was let down by his final touch.

There were a few chances afterward but no goals to separate both sides going into the halftime break.

However, ten minutes into the second half, the breakthrough finally came for the Foxes and Iheanacho was at the end of it.

Vardy galloped down the left and pulled back for Iheanacho, who saw his first-time effort blocked but the ball bounced back to him and he steered home at the second time of asking.

That goal was Iheancho’s 15th of the season in a phenomenal campaign; making him the first Nigerian player to score 15 goals in a season in all competitions for a Premier League club since Odion Ighalo scored 17 in the 2015/16 football season for Watford.

On a number of occasions after taking the lead, Leicester City and particularly Iheancho had the chance to extend their lead but they could not.

The missed chances counted for nothing as they had done enough to make it to the final of the FA Cup for the first time in 52 years where they would be facing a resurgent Chelsea team under Thomas Tuchel.