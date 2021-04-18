ADVERTISEMENT

As part of its rebranding effort, the Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) of Ibadan has unveiled a new club website.

The club’s Media Officer, Tosin Omojola, announced this in a statement in Ibadan on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 3SC, popularly known as Oluyole Warriors, is currently on a campaign to return to the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

NAN reports that the website, www.shootingstarssc.com, was built through the efforts of the Oyo State Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Mr Omojola explained that Seun Fakorede, the state Commissioner for Youth and Sports, said that the development was another bold step towards reclaiming the club’s place as the best club in Nigeria.

According to Mr Fakorede, the website is loaded with fascinating features, such as players’ profile, news and fixtures of the club.

The commissioner added that the website also captured the club’s history as the first continental trophy winner for Nigeria.

“The captivating website is part of the efforts of the current administration in the state, under the leadership of Gov. Seyi Makinde, to return 3SC to its rightful place, both in Nigeria and Africa,” he said.

He explained that the action was in response to the yearnings of the teeming fans of the club, spread across the universe.

“It does not speak well of an established team like 3SC not to have a functional website, so we decided to build a state-of-the-art website, befitting the status of the club,” he said.

(NAN)