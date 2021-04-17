One goal was all it took from Chelsea to stop Pep Guardiola and Manchester City’s quadruple quest at the semi-final stage.
A breakaway from Chelsea in the 57th minute through surprise inclusion, Timo Werner left Hakim Ziyech the simple task of putting the ball in the unguarded net to ensure Chelsea make a second consecutive journey to Wembley in May to contest another final.
More disturbing for Guardiola is the injury to Kevin de Bruyne three minutes into the second half in a clash with N’Golo Kante.
City are back at Wembley next weekend for the Carabao Cup final against Tottenham.
More soon…
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
Discussion about this post