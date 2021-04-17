ADVERTISEMENT

One goal was all it took from Chelsea to stop Pep Guardiola and Manchester City’s quadruple quest at the semi-final stage.

A breakaway from Chelsea in the 57th minute through surprise inclusion, Timo Werner left Hakim Ziyech the simple task of putting the ball in the unguarded net to ensure Chelsea make a second consecutive journey to Wembley in May to contest another final.

More disturbing for Guardiola is the injury to Kevin de Bruyne three minutes into the second half in a clash with N’Golo Kante.

City are back at Wembley next weekend for the Carabao Cup final against Tottenham.

More soon…