Super Eagles and Leicester City forward, Kelechi Iheanacho, has vowed to win trophies with the Foxes as they face Southampton in the Emirates FA Cup semi-final tie on Sunday at Wembley Stadium.

The Nigeria international has played a crucial role in the Foxes’ run to the last four of the FA cup bagging three goals in his last two cup outings including a brace against Manchester United in the quarter-finals.

Iheanacho told Leicester TV that the team is “hungry for titles and trophies and they will sacrifice so much to win trophies.”

“We’ll always have that hunger and desire to win trophies,” EPL’s Player for the month of March said. “Of course, other teams are preparing as well, but we need to need it more, we need to want it more. We need to sacrifice so many things and give our best shot. That’s what we need to do, in training and in the game.

“We need to do what we can, do our best, we need to work best in the game, we need to give extra, more than what we’ve been giving. So, that’s what we need to do as a team, and I think we are getting ready to do that.”

He added that all focus is on the game against Southampton and how important the game is to the club.

“There’s quite a lot of excitement, but we need to take that to the game as well, We’re really working hard in training now to make sure we get what we need. That’s the most important thing now, to focus on the game.

“Obviously, we know what it’s about. We know how the club really wants this. We know what it means. The most important part is to put in the hard work on the field of play, that’s what we need to do.

“So, that’s where we need to focus more and put our work in and then after the game, we’ll come out and be happy”.

Iheanacho has scored nine goals in his last six appearances in all competitions for the Foxes, who have been FA Cup finalists four times but are yet to win the oldest cup competition in the world.