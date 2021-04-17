ADVERTISEMENT

Norwich City have made a swift return back to the English Premier League just one season after dropping to the Championship.

The Caneries secured their promotion to the Premier League on Saturday after rivals Brentford and Swansea failed to get the required results that would have delayed their impending return.

Even with five games left, Daniel Farke’s side can no longer be caught by any of the chasing teams for one of the two automatic places.

Only Watford, eight points behind, can now deny them the second-tier title for a third time.

While this is the fifth time they are finding their way back to the elite division, it is the earliest they have secured promotion since their first in 2004.

With promotion now sorted, Saturday evening’s game against Bournemouth can edge Norwich closer to securing the title with four games remaining after that.

https://twitter.com/NorwichCityFC/status/1383412761938391041?s=19

Norwich lost 13 of their last 15 Premier League games last season as they returned to the Championship after just one season in the top flight.

They would definitely be hoping for better fortunes with this latest return to the top division.