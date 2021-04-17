There are cup games this weekend in England and in Spain though the various leagues continue at full tilt. The more interesting matches are in relegation battles and teams fighting to get into Europe, especially the UEFA Champions League. The Nigeria Professional Football League is still on break and will resume on April 28.

Man. City v Chelsea @Wembley Stadium @5:30 p.m on April 17

This is the first in what could become a trilogy before the end of the 2020/21 football season. These two teams will meet again, in the EPL on May 8 and if both get over their semi-final opponents in the UEFA Champions League, there could be another meeting on May 29 at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul. But we are getting ahead of ourselves – there is the more pressing matter of making it into the FA Cup final.

City’s desire for a quadruple of titles will be tested on Saturday when Pep Guardiola’s team pit their talents against the fast-improving Chelsea side under Thomas Tuchel. Since his appointment, Tuchel’s Chelsea have played against three top-six sides in Tottenham, Manchester United, and Liverpool and in those three matches, Chelsea have won two and drawn one; scoring two goals and conceding none.

Guardiola has an expansive and expensively assembled side that can be rotated without losing quality though Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden have become standout performers. Chelsea will be without Mateo Kovacic though it is not sure whether the two sides will continue with their substitute goalkeepers in the FA Cup.

Current Form: Man. City [W-L-W-W-W]; Chelsea [L-W-W-L-W]

Head-to-head

03/01/21 PRL Chelsea 1 – 3 Man. City

25/06/20 PRL Chelsea 2 – 1 Man. City

23/11/19 PRL Man. City 2 – 1 Chelsea

24/02/19 LEC Chelsea 0 – 0 Man. City

10/02/19 PRL Man. City 6 – 0 Chelsea

Prediction: Man. City 2-1 Chelsea

Atalanta v Juventus @Gewiss Stadium @2pm on April 18

From being nine-time defending champions, Juventus are struggling to ensure Champions League returns next season as they visit an Atalanta team that is not cowed by big teams or big reputations but have not beaten the ‘Old Lady’ in almost 21 years in the league.

With Napoli hosting Inter on Sunday also, a defeat to Andrea Pirlo’s side and a Napoli win would mean Juventus ending matchday 31 out of the top four. Federico Bernardeschi is the only player missing from the Juve squad while Gian Piero Gasperini will have to compete without Cristian Romero and Hans Hateboer.

Current Form: Atalanta [W-W-W-L-W]; Juventus [W-W-D-L-W]

Head-to-head

16/12/20 SEA Juventus 1 – 1 Atalanta

11/07/20 SEA Juventus 2 – 2 Atalanta

23/11/19 SEA Atalanta 1 – 3 Juventus

19/05/19 SEA Juventus 1 – 1 Atalanta

30/01/19 COI Atalanta 3 – 0 Juventus

Prediction: Atalanta 3-1 Juventus

Athletic Club v Barcelona @Estadio Olímpico de Sevilla @8:30pm on April 17

The chance to win a trophy at the end of a roller-coaster season cannot be passed by Ronald Koeman and his Barcelona team but in Bilbao side Athletic Club they have an opponent they have not enjoyed playing against, at least in the last five meetings. Athletic Club have won two of the last five meetings while the margin of victory for either side has been just one goal.

Marcelino, the Athletic manager said, “We know we will have to suffer because you cannot beat Barca without suffering, not even the most powerful clubs know that.” Gerard Pique is ready to return for the more realistic chance of a trophy to end a quite tumultuous season while Athletic will hope they do not lose a second Copa del Rey title for the second time in a month.

Current Form: Athletic Club [D-D-L-D-D]; Barcelona [L-W-W-W-D]

Head-to-head

31/01/21 LAL Barcelona 2 – 1 Athletic Club

17/01/21 SUC Barcelona 2 – 3 Athletic Club

06/01/21 LAL Athletic Club 2 – 3 Barcelona

23/06/20 LAL Barcelona 1 – 0 Athletic Club

06/02/20 CDR Athletic Club 1 – 0 Barcelona

Prediction: Athletic Club 1-3 Barcelona

Napoli v Inter Milan @Stadio Diego Armando Maradona @7:45pm on April 18

Inter are on a canter to a first Serie A title in 11 years but Sunday opponents, Napoli, need all the points they can get in the last eight matches to book their spot in next season’s UEFA Champions League. The Gli Azzurri have been in good form, especially with the return of Victor Osimhen and the goals he has added.

The first encounter last December was settled by a penalty from Romelu Lukaku in the 73rd minute after Lorenzo Insigne was shown a straight red card. Even after that, Napoli gave it their all and almost equalised through Andrea Petagna, who hit the post. With a fully fit squad, Genarro Gattuso will believe he has the tools to stall Inter’s crowning as winners on Sunday.

Current Form: Napoli [W-L-W-W-W]; Inter Milan [W-W-W-W-W]

Head-to-head

16/12/20 SEA Inter Milan 1 – 0 Napoli

28/07/20 SEA Inter Milan 2 – 0 Napoli

13/06/20 COI Napoli 1 – 1 Inter Milan

12/02/20 COI Inter Milan 0 – 1 Napoli

06/01/20 SEA Napoli 1 – 3 Inter Milan

Prediction: Napoli 1-1 Inter Milan