Arsenal were imperious away to Slavia Prague as the Gunners put on an attack masterclass which saw them blitz their Czech opponents 4-0 to progress to a semifinal meeting against Villarreal, coached by former Arsenal manager, Unai Emery.
The goals came from Nicolas Pepe, a brace from Alexander Lacazette, and from Bukayo Saka.
Villarreal qualified for the semifinal with a 3-1 aggregate win over Dinamo Zagreb.
Manchester United burnished their passage with a cautionary 2-0 win over Granada to go through 4-0 on aggregate.
The United goals were courtesy of a sixth minute goal from Edinson Cavani and an own goal from Jesus Vallejo in the first minute of added time.
Ajax missed the chance to overturn a 2-1 first leg defeat at the Amsterdam Arena when Dusan Tadic missed a penalty when Ajax were leading 1-0.
Edin Dzeko scored Roma’s equaliser in the 72nd minute and the Italian team stamped their date with United by a 3-2 aggregate win.
